Glasgow transforms into New York as Spider-Man filming begins

The streets of Glasgow city centre are being redesigned in the image of New York as filming for the new Spider-Man movie gets under way.

The Marvel movie, set for release next year, is being filmed in several parts of the city, including Blythswood Street, Pitt Street, Wellington Street, and Bothwell Street.

US flags and banners have been draped on the sides of buildings, and highly-realistic but fake items that are commonly seen in the Big Apple line the streets.

A number of US vehicles have been spotted near the Scottish Event Campus, including New York Police Department cars, buses, and food vans.

Road closures and diversions throughout the city can be expected until filming ends on August 15.

The film stars Tom Holland as the titular character and Zendaya as Michelle Jones “MJ” Watson.

Jon Bernthal will star as The Punisher, and Charlie Cox plays Daredevil.

It marks the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise, and creators have said it will see a change in tone when compared with the previous three movies, which were released in 2017, 2019, and 2021.