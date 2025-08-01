Actress Ruth Jones to guest present The Archers Podcast

Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones is to guest present The Archers Podcast, describing herself as an “addict” of the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama series.

The Welsh actress will be joined by Archers cast members Charlotte Martin (Susan Carter) and Wilf Scolding (Chris Carter), along with Sarah McDonald Hughes, the writer of this week’s episodes.

The podcast will be available exclusively on BBC Sounds from 7.15pm on Friday.

Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in Gavin & Stacey, described herself as a “massive Archers addict”.

In the podcast she delves into the Carter family’s complex history, including Chris’s turbulent relationship with Alice and a powerful archive flashback to his birth in 1988, when he was born with a unilateral cleft lip and rejected by his mother.

Jones also picks her two favourite scenes of the week, reveals her favourite quirky Archers character traits, and poses some burning questions about unresolved storylines in the fictional village of Ambridge.

Jones said: “I’ve been an avid fan of The Archers since the early 90s.

“Despite being an actress and writer myself, the thought of actually being in The Archers, or writing it, absolutely terrifies me because in my mind Ambridge really exists.”

The Archers Podcast is released weekly every Friday, immediately after The Archers is broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

It is usually presented by Emma Freud, who is on holiday this week.

The first national episode of The Archers was broadcast on the BBC on January 1 1951.