Princess Andre and Rocco Ritchie among Tatler’s best dressed for 2025

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre and the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie have been named as two of the best-dressed people in Britain this year.

Princess Andre, who has appeared in reality TV shows alongside her famous mother and father, is the second best-dressed person of 2025, according to fashion and lifestyle magazine Tatler.

Rocco Ritchie, an artist who studied at London’s Central Saint Martins, is third on the list, with model and socialite Lady Lola Bute and her half-sister, Jazzy De Lisser, joint first.

Rocco Ritchie attends the summer party at the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square (Jeff Moore/PA)

The magazine said 18-year-old Princess has a wardrobe filled with “Y2K revival hits” and “is the face of a new generation of British pop culture royalty”.

She has more than 760,000 followers on Instagram and made her modelling debut last year with women’s fashion company PrettyLittleThing.

Rocco, whose mother is US pop star Madonna, is “impeccably tailored on the red carpet at his father Guy’s premieres”, according to Tatler.

With support from fashion house Giorgio Armani, he put on an exhibition of his works, titled The Tourist, in Paris last year.

Olly Alexander on the cover of the September edition of Tatler (Oli Kearon/Tatler/PA)

Also on the list is Swarovski heiress Nadja Swarovski and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, in fourth and fifth respectively.

In sixth place is Bromley footballer and model Omar Sowunmi, and Olympian and daughter of the Princess Royal Zara Tindall is seventh.

Completing the list is Prestwold Hall heir George Packe-Drury-Lowe, former tennis player Annabel Croft and internet star Zack Pinsent, who is known for dressing in flamboyant and historical clothing from the 19th century.

See the full feature in the August issue of Tatler, available by digital download and on newsstands from August 7.