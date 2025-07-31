Jet2 ‘does not endorse’ White House deportation video featuring Jess Glynne clip

Airline Jet2 has said it does not endorse a White House video promoting deportation that features a viral audio clip from its Jet2holiday advert.

The hit song Hold My Hand, by Jess Glynne, features in the advert, and the singer said the social media post made her feel “sick”.

The video shows people being handcuffed and escorted on to a plane, alongside the caption: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!”

The caption makes reference to the accompanying voiceover, which says: “Nothing beats a Jet2holiday, and right now you can save £50 per person…”

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays told the PA news agency: “Our branding has become something of a viral phenomenon this summer and we are pleased to see how many people have used it in good humour.

“This has put a smile on many people’s faces, just like our holidays do. We are of course aware of a post from the White House social media account.

“This is not endorsed by us in any way, and we are very disappointed to see our brand being used to promote government policy such as this.”

The audio has become a meme in recent weeks and has been used in more than 1.9 million videos on TikTok.

In a post to her Instagram story, Glynne, 35, said: “This post honestly makes me feel sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

Earlier this month, Glynne met voiceover star Zoe Lister on Capital Breakfast to recreate the advert live on the radio.

Glynne told the station: “It’s mad because I feel like when I do my gigs, I feel like when I go to sing the hook, I feel like they’re waiting for me to go ‘nothing beats a Jet2 holiday’. It is tempting but I need to take this seriously, it can’t be a joke.”

The White House has posted memes to its social media pages before, including an image of Donald Trump’s face superimposed on to Superman alongside the caption: “The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American way. Superman Trump.”

The US government has been cracking down on immigration and expanding its largely secretive third-country deportation programme.