Jess Glynne criticises White House deportation video that uses viral Jet2 song

Singer Jess Glynne has criticised the White House for using her song from the viral Jet2holidays advert in a video promoting deportation.

The singer, 35, whose hit song Hold My Hand features in the advert, said the social media post made her feel “sick”.

It comes after the White House posted a video to social media of people being handcuffed and escorted on to a plane, alongside the caption: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!.”

The caption makes reference to the accompanying voiceover, which says: “Nothing beats a Jet2holiday, and right now you can save £50 per person…”

Jess Glynne said her music is about ‘love, unity, and spreading positivity’ (Ian West/PA)

The audio has become a meme in recent weeks and has been used in more than 1.9 million videos on TikTok.

In a post to her Instagram story, Glynne said: “This post honestly makes me feel sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

Earlier this month, Glynne met voiceover star Zoe Lister on Capital Breakfast to recreate the advert live on the radio.

Glynne told the station: “It’s mad because I feel like when I do my gigs, I feel like when I go to sing the hook, I feel like they’re waiting for me to go ‘nothing beats a Jet2 holiday.’ It is tempting but I need to take this seriously, it can’t be a joke.”

The White House has posted memes to its social media pages before, including an image of Donald Trump’s face superimposed on to Superman alongside the caption: “The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American Way. Superman Trump.”

Jet2 has been approached for comment.