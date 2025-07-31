Gabby Logan cheers on daughter as budding jockey competes at Goodwood

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan cheered on her daughter Lois as the showjumper made her debut at Goodwood on Thursday.

Lois’s father, former Scotland rugby union player Kenny Logan, was also in the crowd for the Markel Magnolia Cup, which was won by London-based Sophie Forsyth.

Lois, 20, who did not place, said: “It was over so quickly and such a thrill. The horse was incredible and put up such a fight against strong opposition.

Jockey Lois Logan, daughter of Gabby Logan, poses for photographs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We finished in midfield, which was not a bad result. I had to push from the third furlong because they set off so quickly.

“I have got more of an edge for winning now and am not so scared of speed. It was really good fun.”

Her mother said: “It’s harder to watch than rugby, which is so long – and you have so many more chances to make an impact.

“It is over so quick and like being a sprinter. All those 4.40am starts and the months of physical training have been worth it.

Jockey Lois Logan with parents Kenny Logan and Gabby Logan (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Since she broke up from university, she has been going down to Andrew Balding’s stable at Kingsclere four times a week.

“I have been down there to see her training. It is such a different style of riding to what she has grown up doing. She has loved it.

“She will definitely go down again if they need her to ride out.”

The event sees riders from the world of business, sport, fashion and media take part to raise money for charity.

Gabby Logan cheers on daughter Jockey Lois Logan in The Markel Magnolia Cup during Ladies’ Day at Goodwood Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This year’s Magnolia Cup was in aid of the King’s Trust International, founded by the King to tackle the global crisis of youth unemployment.

The third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival was hit by a huge downpour, leaving racegoers running for cover as the action got underway.

The five-day event, in Chichester, known as Glorious Goodwood, will end on Saturday.