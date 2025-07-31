Dame Emma Thompson to star in Sense And Sensibility sequel on Audible

Actress Dame Emma Thompson is to star in and executive produce an audio sequel to Jane Austen’s Sense And Sensibility.

The London-born actress, 66, starred in the 1995 film adaptation and won an Oscar for her screenwriting efforts.

Dame Emma played protagonist Elinor Dashwood in the film about three sisters and their widowed mother who are forced to move to a modest cottage on the property of a relative in Devon.

Dame Emma Thompson (Ian West/PA)

The new Audible drama, titled Becoming Meg Dashwood, is centred around the youngest Dashwood sister, Margaret, and explores themes of female friendship, sexuality and liberation.

Dame Emma voices Margaret while Adolescence star Erin Doherty plays Margaret’s younger self, “Meg”.

Also in the cast is Mickey 17 star Naomi Ackie who plays Meg’s lover Nelly.

Dame Emma’s husband Greg Wise stars as Dr Keats and veteran actress Dame Imelda Staunton portrays Mrs Jennings.

Voicing Mrs Dashwood is Silent Witness actress Liz Carr, with Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning as Hester, Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel as an older Nelly, and Peep Show actor Paterson Joseph as Colonel Brandon.

Dame Emma said: “I am very thrilled and proud to have been a part of bringing Audible and (writer) Rebecca Humphries’ extraordinary drama to life.

“Their vision for the youngest Dashwood sister takes us from Austen’s world into the more hidden parts of women’s lives, parts that were not written about at the time, at least not openly.

“I think Austen would have been fascinated and delighted with the language and with the story, and gladdened by the desire to take one of her characters and give her a future and a big, unexpected voice.”

Humphries said: “My first thought, when Audible asked for a take on Margaret Dashwood, was: Jane and Cassandra Austen never married.

Erin Doherty voices a younger version of Margaret (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“What if Margaret didn’t want to either? The only way to honour Jane Austen was to do what she did: take the love story and push it somewhere new.

“This one’s about liberation, class, queerness, and all the things that on Jane’s 250th birthday we are still fighting to say out loud.

“Audible have assembled a true dream cast. I cannot wait for the world to hear them.”

Composer Natasha Khan, known as Bat For Lashes, added: “It was so fun to work on this score, bringing in modern dance elements and mixing them with more archaic melodic sounds.

“I really fell for the character of Meg and her cohorts – and I am excited for the world to enjoy it.”

The drama will see Margaret discover an intoxicating world beyond afternoon tea and polite society when she meets three women in London.

Ackie’s Nelly is an impulsive actress, Hester is a witch who works in a textile factory, and Inge is a sex worker who loves money and knows exactly how to get it.

Audible recently announced an adaptation of Austen’s Pride And Prejudice, starring Back To Black star Marisa Abela, Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson and Emmy-winning actress Glenn Close.