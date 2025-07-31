Claudia Winkleman to host star-studded live Traitors experience for Comic Relief

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman is to host a star-studded live version of The Traitors for Comic Relief.

The experience will give fans of the BBC One programme the chance to take their own seat at the roundtable for an evening of missions and murder, alongside a cast of former Traitors players and famous faces.

Among those taking part are comedians Sara Pascoe, Nish Kumar, Ivo Graham and Rosie Jones, radio hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark, and presenting couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

The Traitors series three finalists Frankie, Alexander, Claudia Winkleman, Charlotte, Jake, and Leanne (Ian West/PA)

Former Traitors, including season three alumni Leanne Quigley, Linda Rands, Jake Brown, Anna Duke and Freddie Fraser, will also take part in the game in London this autumn.

Winkleman, 53, said: “I’m so excited about this – a special evening filled with chaos, scheming and dramatic exits.

“The Traitors: Live Experience is going to be completely brilliant, and probably quite tense.

“The best thing about entering this prize draw is that you can help Comic Relief and raise money for all the incredibly important issues they support.

“So, if you’ve got the nerve, I’d say prepare your best poker face, trust nobody and I’ll see you there.”

The TV programme involves the “faithfuls” attempting to banish the “traitors”, who murder during the night time, in order to win a prize pot of up to £120,000.

During the live game, the traitors and faithfuls will discuss who they think is a traitor during the roundtables, which will consist of a mix of former Traitors players, a celebrity pair and the prize winners.

The game will be followed by a drinks reception in the venue’s Traitors-themed bar, the Cloak And Dagger.

Radio 2 presenter Mills, 51, said: “I absolutely love the show and can’t wait to stir up a bit of drama at the roundtable, although I’m not sure how good I’ll be at keeping a straight face.

“I’ll probably get the giggles at precisely the wrong time. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I hope lots of people enter and help raise money for Comic Relief.”

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, added: “We’re excited to launch this incredible prize draw, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the drama and deception of The Traitors world first-hand.

“There’s a fantastic, and very competitive, line-up of celebrities and former contestants waiting in the wings to take on our winners and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

“Money raised by the entries will help support vital work in the UK and around the world to provide essentials like healthcare and safe shelter. Best of luck to everyone who enters.”

The Traitors has won various awards, including at the Bafta TV Awards in 2023 when host Winkleman won best entertainment performance.

The programme is based on a Dutch format called De Verraders and involves contestants trying to identify and banish their killer counterparts, selected by Winkleman.

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders featured in a Traitors sketch for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day in 2023.

The evening will be held at The Traitors: Live Experience in Covent Garden, London, on Monday September 22.

The experience will not be televised but there will be video captured for social media use, the PA news agency understands.

The event has been created by For One Night Only (FONO) and members of the public can enter a prize draw at foronenightonly.org to be in with the chance of playing the game.

More celebrity participants will be announced in due course.