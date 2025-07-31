Channel 4 announces new lifestyle shows including railway series with Si King

Channel 4 has announced a trio of new lifestyle shows including a series about the UK railway network fronted by Hairy Bikers star Si King.

The four-part series, which has a working title of Top Of The Stops, will follow King, 58, as he explores the more than 2,600 train stations that make up the UK’s railway system, meeting the people that keep the structures operating.

Produced by Wales-based Yeti Television, the programme will see King explore the country’s most unusual train stations as he is joined by transport historian Siddy Holloway and architect Damion Burrows.

Si King and the late Dave Myers, known as the Hairy Bikers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for lifestyle at Channel 4, said: “As the rail network turns 200 years old, this series will spotlight the best of our country’s engineering history in a different way.

“We’re honoured Si will be presenting his first series for More4, and Yeti will no doubt deliver a captivating series that viewers will love to escape into.”

In another new series, titled What Not To Eat, Dr Tim Spector, along with Dr Kandi Ejiofor, will offer nutritious alternatives to junk food, ready meals and other ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

Each programme in the four-part series will feature one UK family who are looking to address various health concerns, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and more.

Spector, 67, said: “It’s hard for people to make good dietary choices when what they’re sold as ‘healthy’ food, in my view, can hardly be defined as food at all.

George Clarke presents George Clarke’s Kitchen Vs Garden (Lucy North/PA)

“I passionately believe that even quite modest changes to our diet can have a big impact on our health, and I cannot wait to get started on this new series where I’m going to try and change people’s lives by changing what they eat.”

Elsewhere, design expert George Clarke will offer help to homeowners facing design dilemmas in a new programme titled George Clarke’s Kitchen Vs Garden.

Clarke, 51, will be joined by garden design expert Luke Millard for the programme, which follows homeowners facing design dilemmas.

Clarke said: “This is a show that will inspire and help viewers to see the space they have in their homes differently.

“I know that the decisions involved in refurbishing them can be overwhelming so I’m excited to lend my expertise to help our renovators, and the viewers at home, to make the most of their spaces and create environments they’ll love for years to come.”

George Clarke’s Kitchen Vs Garden starts on Wednesday August 13 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Top Of The Stops will be available to watch on Channel 4 later this year and What Not To Eat will be broadcast in 2026.

Ms Green said: “Together, these new titles demonstrate the strategic ambition of Channel 4 lifestyle’s commissioning approach: engaging specialist communities, sparking national conversation, celebrating everyday life, and offering unmissable entertainment.

“From trains to fast food culture to home renovations, this new slate reflects the broad spectrum of knowledge Channel 4 talent bring to our portfolio, offering audiences what they love, wherever they watch.”