Vogue Williams and Joe Wicks among celebrities taking part in Gladiators special

TV presenter Vogue Williams and fitness social media personality Joe Wicks are among the stars announced to take part in Gladiators: Celebrity Special.

Wicks and Williams, who is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, will take on the Gladiators alongside former boxer Nicola Adams and radio presenter and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson on the BBC game show.

Williams said: “This is wild. I have loved this show since I was little and I’ll be living out my childhood dream just stepping into the arena.

Fitness star Joe Wicks is to take part in Gladiators: Celebrity Special (James Manning/PA)

“But I can’t quite process how I’ll actually face these amazing Gladiators. I’m just delighted to be a contender.”

Wicks, who rose to fame when his PE With Joe YouTube channel amassed millions of followers during the Covid lockdown, said: “Gladiators is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and I’m absolutely buzzing to be taking part.

“I grew up watching it, so to now step into the arena myself is going to be an incredible experience. I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

In the special edition of the show, celebrities will take on challenges such as Duel, The Wall and The Eliminator to be crowned champion.

Adams, who has won two Olympic gold medals for boxing, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of the Gladiators: Celebrity Special.

“It’s such an iconic show, and growing up I loved watching the epic battles and strong personalities.

“Now, getting the chance to step into that arena myself, it’s a whole new kind of challenge. I may be a champion in the boxing ring, but this is different. I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

The show will see Gladiators Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Hammer, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper all return to the arena in Sheffield.

Sam Thompson is also taking part (Ian West/PA)

Thompson, who recently completed a 260-mile run to transport the Soccer Aid match ball from London to Manchester, said: “Just when I’ve finished one challenge I’m on to the next, and this time I’m up against real-life Gladiators.

“Bring it on and get me up that travelator! But on a serious note, I genuinely can’t wait to take part, I’m so excited. I grew up watching the show, so to now be taking on the Gladiators in real life is really cool.”

An air date is yet to be announced for the show.

Last year’s edition of the show was won by TV presenter Joel Dommett and comedian Ellie Taylor, who beat presenters Rob Beckett and Louise Minchin respectively.