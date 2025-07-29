TV couple Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

They wed in September 2012 at a ceremony in Rome and have two children together.

They said in a joint statement to the PA news agency: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley at the Film Is Great reception in Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment.”