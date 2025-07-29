Singer Olly Alexander ‘knew’ he would not win Eurovision in 2024

Singer Olly Alexander has said he “knew” he would not win the Eurovision Song Contest when he competed for the UK last year.

The 35-year-old performed his song Dizzy at the 2024 contest in Malmo, Sweden, and said he is glad he competed despite finishing 18th with 46 points, in an interview with Tatler.

He said: “Everyone said, ‘you’re going to bring it home, Olly’, I knew I wouldn’t.

“Now that I’ve had a bit of time away, I’m so proud I got to do it, but it was also very stressful, it can be very vulnerable and isolating.”

Alexander added: “I’ve never had so much pressure put on a song. People are brutal anyway, but because we’re in a competition, people are really going for you. I was like, ‘God, I’m just trying to give people a fun time’.”

During the interview, Alexander went on to speak about how a media adviser told him not to “come out” as gay during his 20s due to the impact it would have on his career.

He said: “You’d never give that advice now, and it was terrible advice then. I knew it was never really going to be an option for me, but it did feel like a fork-in-the-road moment.”

But the former Years And Years singer said he had received much better advice from Dame Judi Dench, who he made his West End debut alongside in Peter And Alice.

Alexander said: “The best thing Judi Dench taught me was that you can be a legendary star and still be the most chill diva ever.

“She’s always down for a laugh, she loves a naughty joke.”

The singer released his debut solo album Polari in February this year, and has had a UK number one single with Years And Years in King, along with four other top 10 singles, while the pop band also had two number one albums.

Alexander has also embarked on an acting career that has seen him appear in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, make a cameo appearance in EastEnders, and perform in a number of stage roles.

