James Nesbitt ‘honoured’ to accept LIPA companionship from Paul McCartney

Actor James Nesbitt has said he was “honoured” to receive a companionship from Sir Paul McCartney at a Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) graduation ceremony.

The 60-year-old, who starred in ITV drama Cold Feet, praised the work of students at the institute, as he was honoured alongside James Bond director Sir Sam Mendes, actor Adrian Lester and indie band The Wombats, who were formed at LIPA.

Nesbitt said at the ceremony: “I’m so honoured to accept this award from LIPA.

Sir Paul McCartney joined his Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) companions for 2025 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“When I visited a few months ago to speak to a group of students I was immediately struck by just what an extraordinary seat of learning this is, home to inspirational teachers and magnificent facilities out of which clearly pours creativity, innovation, passion, authenticity, collaboration and joy.

“After my talk I was lucky enough to see a short scene from a new take on Oklahoma. It was honestly astonishing, breathtaking and, somehow, courageous.”

The Northern Ireland-born actor also starred as civil rights activist Ivan Cooper in the film Bloody Sunday (2002), and has also appeared in The Missing, Occupation and Murphy’s Law.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his lead role in Steven Moffat’s Jekyll, portrayed Bofur in The Hobbit trilogy, and is a Unicef ambassador.

The event was held at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nesbitt was awarded an OBE in 2016 in recognition of his services to drama and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Others being honoured by Sir Paul were director Gay Linvill, who has directed episodes of The Big Bang Theory, and Go Live Theatre chief executive and arts accessibility campaigner Sita McIntosh.

The LIPA was founded by Sir Paul and Mark Featherstone-Witty in 1996, on the site of the old Liverpool Institute – the former school of both Sir Paul and Beatles bandmate George Harrison, and the adjacent Liverpool Art College, once attended by John Lennon.

This year’s graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of around 420 graduating students from more than 30 countries, including Colombia, Hong Kong and India.