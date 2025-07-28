Na’vi fight large-scale battles in first trailer for Avatar: Fire And Ash

The Na’vi can be seen fighting large-scale battles on Pandora in the first trailer for Avatar: Fire And Ash.

The third film in the sci-fi franchise will see Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana return to her role as Na’vi warrior Neytiri, and Sam Worthington back as marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully.

In the trailer, the series’ recognisable blue creatures can be seen doing battle on land, sea and in the air, while Jake and Neytiri are seen arguing, with Worthington’s character telling Saldana’s: “You cannot live like this, baby, in hate.”

Avatar: Fire And Ash will also star Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

The latest edition to the franchise has a screenplay by director James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and a story by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

The film will be released in cinemas worldwide in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens on December 19 2025.

It comes after Cameron revealed the upcoming film’s name at a Disney fan event in California, which he appeared at last year alongside Saldana and Worthington.

He told the 12,000-strong audience: “The new film is not what you expect, but definitely what you want.”

The 70-year-old said “we are not going to show footage today, it is too soon” but shared “cool concept art to tease your imagination” which featured the characters in the sky and surrounded by fire.

He also teased a new character that audiences will “love to hate”.

He added: “There are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes.

“You will see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you’ve never seen before.”

The Avatar film series has previously seen the release of Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), along with a number of spin-off video games, toys, theme park rides and soundtrack albums.

The franchise’s fourth and fifth films are also already planned for release.