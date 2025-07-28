Emmerdale characters to celebrate Lionesses’ Euro 2025 win in special scene

The characters of Emmerdale are to celebrate England’s Women’s Euro 2025 win in a special scene.

At the start of Monday’s episode of the ITV soap, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) will be seen chatting with Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) about the football match, which saw the Lionesses draw 1-1 with Spain, before winning on penalties in Basel, Switzerland.

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, said: “With the nation getting behind the Lionesses, we knew the fictional characters in Emmerdale would’ve been doing just the same so it felt right and proper that we should reflect this result on the show.”

England won Euro 2025 after defeating Spain on penalties following a 1-1 draw (Peter Byrne/PA)

Viewers will also see the celebrations at the Woolpack after the characters gathered in the pub to watch the match, with the scene being a last-minute addition following Sunday’s final.

Last year, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira Dingle (Natalie Robb) were seen chatting about the men’s Euro 2024 final in an added scene, with an England flag hanging in the window behind them.

The men’s team went on to lose their final, which was also against Spain, 2-1.

Sunday’s game saw England fall behind in the 25th minute after Mariona Caldentey scored for Spain, before Alessia Russo equalised for England in the 57th minute, taking the game to extra time and eventually penalties, where winger Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot kick.

The result comes after the Lionesses first won the tournament in front of a home crowd in 2022, defeating Germany 2-1 after extra time.

A Downing Street reception for the team will take place on Monday hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, while the Lionesses will also embark on an open-top bus parade in central London on Tuesday.

Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm on week nights on ITV1 and STV, or from 7.00am on ITVX and STV Player.