Drama series I Am to return to Channel 4 starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan

Female-led drama series I Am is to return to Channel 4 with a new story starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan.

The two-part I Am Helen will also star Gangs Of London’s Joe Cole and is created by Bafta-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage.

The 38-year-old actress said: “It’s an absolute honour to be part of telling the next I Am story alongside Dominic Savage – a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience.

Joe Cole will star alongside Coughlan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who’ve collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey.”

The series aims to explore authentically the personal experiences of women through “provocative, emotionally raw storytelling”, with one previous story I Am Ruth starring Kate Winslet.

Gemma Boswell, commissioning editor at Channel 4 drama, said: “We are delighted to welcome back Dominic Savage alongside the supremely talented Nicola Coughlan in I Am Helen.

“The I Am series is a powerful and timely portrait of our times, and we are thrilled to have the powerhouse combination of Dominic and Nicola to tell such a distinctive and impactful story.”

The format debuted in August 2019, with Vicky McClure starring in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton starring in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan starring in I Am Hannah, while series two saw Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle and Lesley Manville in I Am Maria.

Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee of producers Me+You Productions, said: “It’s a genuine privilege to continue our creative relationship with Dominic Savage, one of the most brilliant and uniquely talented filmmakers today and to be working with Nicola Coughlan, one of the standout performers of her generation.

“Their collaboration on this two-part instalment of I Am promises to be something truly special, and we’re deeply grateful to Channel 4 for their continued support and belief in this powerful series.”

A release date is yet to be announced for the new story.