Drake concert cancelled due to ‘unforeseen’ travel issues

Rapper Drake has had a concert at Co-Op Live cancelled due to “unforeseen” travel issues.

The Canadian musician was due to perform at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on Monday July 28, however, has had to reschedule the gig due to “unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics”.

The 38-year old, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, will instead perform at the venue on August 5.

Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy at the Hackney Picturehouse in London (Ian West/PA)

The news was shared in a statement on the Co-Op live website, which said: “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled.

“The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night.

“All tickets remain valid for the new date—we can’t wait to see you there!”

This comes after Drake released a new song, Which One, on Thursday with British rapper Central Cee.

Drake is midway through the UK leg of his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with Partynextdoor, marking his first return to Europe in six years.

Drake performing at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, central London (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this month Drake performed at Wireless Festival in London after signing a multi-million pound deal to top the bill each night of the three nights.

The Canadian brought out UK heavyweights Dave, Central Cee and J Hus as surprise guests during one of his performances on the main stage in Finsbury Park.

He also performed with Lauryn Hill on one of the three nights.

The five-time Grammy-award winning artist will head to mainland Europe in August with concerts scheduled in Amsterdam, Zurich, and Milan and Paris.

The artist is best known for his hit songs One Dance, Hold On We’re Going Home, and Hotline Bling.