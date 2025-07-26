Wicked star Ethan Slater cast in season two of superhero series Gen V

Wicked star Ethan Slater has been cast in season two of the hit superhero series Gen V.

The show, which first aired in 2023, is a spin-off of the satirical Prime Video series The Boys, which is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities and able to get away with various wrongdoings because of the work of shadowy forces and their fame.

Gen V focuses on a group of students at Godolkin University, the dedicated college that trains young adult superheroes, as they deal with interference from Vought International – the shadowy scientific and public relations company that manages superheroes globally.

The Boys star, Chace Crawford, will make a guest appearance in the upcoming season (Alamy/PA)

The new trailer for the second season reveals that Slater, who played Boq in the film adaptation of Wicked, will play the founder of Godolkin University.

The Boys star, Chace Crawford, will make a guest appearance in the upcoming season as The Deep, a member of the elite superhero team, The Seven.

Season two of Gen V will see the students return to college while living under the new rule of Homelander, the strongest superhero in the series and the show’s antagonist.

As war begins to brew between Humans and Supes both on and off campus, the students learn of a secret programme that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University and may have larger implications than they realise.

Season Two will see the return of Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap.

London Thor will also be back on screens to play Jordan Li along with Derek Luh’s Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity.

US actor Hamish Linklater will join the cast to play the mysterious Dean Cipher as he preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful then ever.

US-born actor Chance Perdomo, who grew up in the UK and had a main role as Andre Anderson, was set to return for a second season, but he died at the age of 27 last year after a motorcycle accident.

Producers previously said that his character, who had the ability to control metal through magnetism, will not be recast in the upcoming season.

The first three episodes of Gen V season two will premiere on September 17 on Prime Video.