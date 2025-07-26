Gregg Wallace apologises, but says he is ‘not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher’

Former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has again apologised to anyone hurt by his behaviour, but insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher”.

In an interview with The Sun, the TV presenter also defended his sacked former co-host John Torode, telling the paper he is “not a racist”.

Torode was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of a review carried out by law firm Lewis Silkin into the alleged behaviour of co-presenter Wallace.

Torode said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

In November 2024 it was announced that Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

Wallace issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

The review concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

In fresh comments to The Sun, Wallace acknowledged that he had said things that “offended people, that weren’t socially acceptable and perhaps they felt too intimidated or nervous to say anything at the time.

“I understand that now – and to anyone I have hurt, I am so sorry.”

Wallace added: “I’m not a groper. People think I’ve been taking my trousers down and exposing myself – I am not a flasher.

“People think I’m a sex pest. I am not.”

Wallace also said his recent autism diagnosis means he struggles “to read people”.

“I know people find me weird,” he said.

“Autism is a disability, a registered disability.”

Pointing to the allegation against Torode, Wallace told the paper: “I’ve known John for 30 years and he is not a racist.

John Torode began presenting MasterChef alongside Gregg Wallace in 2005 (BBC/Shine TV)

“And as evidence of that, I’ll show you the incredible diversity of the people that he has championed, MasterChef winners, over the years.

“There is no way that man is a racist. No way. And my sympathies go out to John because I don’t want anybody to go through what I’ve been through.”

It was announced this week that a series of MasterChef filmed last year before allegations against Wallace and Torode were upheld will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from August 6.

A decision on airing the celebrity series and Christmas special has not been decided, with plans to be confirmed later in the year, the BBC said.

Both presenters will still feature in the upcoming series, but the edit will be looked at in light of the findings of an investigation, with focus being given to the contestants, the PA news agency understands.

A BBC spokesperson said: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August.

“MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.

“We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process.

“We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.

“At this stage we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.

“Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual.

“There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future.”