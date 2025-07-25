Ozzy Osbourne’s music re-enters charts

The back catalogue of Ozzy Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath has surged in the charts following the rockstar’s death.

Black Sabbath’s signature song Paranoid, a number four hit in 1970, has returned to the Top 40 (at number 32) for the first time in nearly 45 years, the Official Charts Company said.

Osborne, 76, died on Tuesday, and Black Sabbath’s The Ultimate Collection returned to the album chart, climbing 129 places to number 22.

It is one of six Black Sabbath and Osbourne releases inside this week’s wider top 200, with Black Sabbath’s 1970 album Paranoid at number 52, Osbourne’s 2014 hits collection Memoirs Of A Madman at 60, his Prince Of Darkness at 71, and Sabbath’s Mob Rules at number 107.

Meanwhile, US singer Justin Bieber has achieved his eighth UK number one single with Daisies – his first number one in six years.

Last week’s number one, Dior by producer MK, known as Marc Kinchen, featuring singer-songwriter Chrystal, slips to second place, while US singer Alex Warren scores the highest new entry with Eternity at number three.

Netflix musical movie KPop Demon Hunters continues to make an impact by placing three songs in the top 20. Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI leads the way at number four.

US singer Sabrina Carpenter takes fifth place with her chart-topper Manchild.

Meanwhile, Oasis continue to dominate the charts as they play their reunion gigs in the UK.

Wonderwall, released in 1995, has re-entered the singles chart at number 27, joining other anthems Don’t Look Back in Anger at 22 and Live Forever at 23.

And they also have three albums in the top five: Time Flies… 1994-2009 at number three, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? at four, and Definitely Maybe in fifth place.

Topping the album chart is Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid – his first UK number one album.

In second place is American rapper Tyler, The Creator with Don’t Tap The Glass.