Oasis to rock London for the first time in more than 16 years

Oasis will return to the capital to play their first gig there in more than 16 years.

After a run of homecoming gigs in Manchester’s Heaton Park, the group, fronted by Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel, will take to the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The rock band announced their highly anticipated reunion tour in August last year, after Noel quit in 2009 after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

With five nights scheduled, the group posted door and stage timings on their Instagram account with an hour-by-hour breakdown of the evening, starting with the gates opening at 5pm.

The night will kick off from 6pm with the rock band Cast, followed by singer Richard Ashcroft at 7pm.

Oasis will then take the stage for a two-hour set at 8.15pm.

The group kicked off their Oasis Live ’25 world tour on July 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, receiving five star reviews from critics at The Guardian, The Telegraph and The Times.

The Oasis pop-up shop in Carnaby Street, central London (James Manning/PA)

The group has also dominated the UK album charts, with three top five albums, according to the Official Charts Company.

While fans were excited at the reunion, some were outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

After their final London gig on August 3, the group will move north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium before performing at Dublin’s Croke Park.

The band will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.

Oasis on stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Formed in Manchester in 1991, the band was led by lead guitarist Noel and lead vocalist Liam during their 18 years together.

Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on August 29 1994.

They had hits with songs including Don’t Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Live Forever.

Dig Out Your Soul, the band’s last studio album, was released in 2008, just months before the Paris row.