MasterChef series filmed last year to be broadcast in August, BBC confirms

A series of MasterChef filmed last year before allegations against Gregg Wallace and John Torode were upheld will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from August 6.

A decision on airing the celebrity series and Christmas special has not been decided, with plans to be confirmed later in the year, the BBC said.

Both presenters will still feature in the upcoming series, but the edit will be looked at in light of the findings of an investigation, with focus being given to the contestants, the PA news agency understands.

A BBC spokesperson said: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August.

“MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

John Torode began presenting MasterChef alongside Gregg Wallace in 2005 (BBC/Shine TV)

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.

“We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process.

“We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.

“At this stage we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.

“Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual.

“There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future.”

The statement followed news last week that Torode’s contract on MasterChef would not be renewed, as confirmed by the BBC and production company Banijay UK.

Torode, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, confirmed he was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of a review carried out by law firm Lewis Silkin into the alleged behaviour of his co-presenter Wallace.

Torode said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

In November 2024, Banijay UK, announced Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

Wallace issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

John Torode after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London in 2023 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

BBC director-general Tim Davie presented the corporation’s 2024/2025 annual report last week and insisted MasterChef does have a future with the broadcaster beyond 2028, when its current deal runs out.

“I absolutely think it does (have a future), I think a great programme that’s loved by audiences is much bigger than individuals”, he said.

“It absolutely can survive and prosper, but we’ve got to make sure we’re in the right place in terms of the culture of the show.”

Torode began presenting the BBC cooking contest alongside Wallace in 2005.

The duo celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary in 2024 with a special dinner at Fishmongers’ Hall in London with the semi-finalists of MasterChef series 20 delivering a three-course feast to food critics and top chefs.