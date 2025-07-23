BBC denies cutting Irish language part of CMAT single in first radio play

The BBC has denied editing out Irish language that features as part of pop singer CMAT’s new single.

The Meath musician, whose name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, said she did not know who made the decision to edit out the start of her new track Euro-Country.

She posted to social media to say that there was another “crazy edit” removing a reference in the song to suicides in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash.

“I just want to say really quickly that it was not my decision to have the Irish language edited out of the first ever play of Euro Country on radio,” she said on Instagram on Tuesday.

“It was not my decision and I don’t know if it was a mistake or what happened but that was not my decision.

“However, they have just got in contact and said that they are going to play the Irish language intro, full-version of Euro-Country tomorrow (Wednesday) to make up for it.

“I don’t know who edited it out, that was crazy of them.”

The Irish lyrics at the start of the song refer to “an empty head” and “a new personality” after someone has “gone from my life”.

The last Irish lyric asks “will I be beautiful bald”.

The lyrics are: “Cad is ga dom a dheanamh mura bhfuil me ag bualadh leat?

“Ta ceann folamh agam, agus pearsantach nua. Eirim nios dofheicthe, is tu imithe o mo shoal.

“Nil aon rud fagtha sa scathain, An mbeidh me alainn mhaol? Yeah.”

In a statement, the BBC said the version of the song supplied by the record label was played, and the full version would be played on Radio 1 three times on Wednesday.

“BBC Radio 1 did not edit the Irish language from this single, we broadcast the radio edit of CMAT’s new song Euro-Country that was supplied by the record label,” it said.

“BBC Radio 1 has already played the full version that includes the Irish language intro today on ‘Rickie Melvin and Charlie’, and it will be played again on ‘Going Home’, and Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders.”

The 29-year-old pop singer, who blends pop and rock with folk and country influences, has won plaudits for her performance at Glastonbury, and is due to perform at the All Together Now festival in August and at the 3Arena in December.

Her third studio album is set for release on August 29.