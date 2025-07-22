Oasis promoters thank Manchester City Council following run of homecoming gigs

Oasis promoters have thanked Manchester City Council for “first class delivery” of the city’s “most significant” music event after the band’s five homecoming shows.

The rock band, made up of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, wrapped up their final night performing at Manchester’s Heaton Park on Sunday as part of their reunion world tour Oasis Live ’25.

The band’s highly anticipated homecoming performances – the first in over 16 years, saw thousands of concert goers singing Oasis lyrics back at the brothers, with thousands of ticketless fans gathering outside the concert arena just to hear the band play.

The crowd waits for Oasis to take to the stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Leading up to the concert, the city made it known that the Gallagher brothers were back, as the tram network replaced its announcement voiceover at Heaton Park with Liam’s voice on the concert dates while an Aldi supermarket in Prestwich changed a store sign to “Aldeh”, embracing the Mancunian pronunciation of its name.

The logistics involved to ensure that the concerts went ahead safely was not overlooked by the concert promoters who recognised Manchester City Council, the emergency services and members of the Safety Advisory team for its support.

Rob Ballantine, director of SJM Concerts said: “We were blown away by the incredible support, atmosphere and success of all five homecoming shows by Oasis.

“They proved they are the most culturally important band in the UK and those concerts will live in the memories of hundreds of thousands of music fans for years to come and will live in the folklore of Manchester music history for decades.

“Manchester City Council played a huge part in the success of the concerts and helped the City embrace the excitement with their promotion of Manchester Live ’25 across the city.

“Along with the emergency services and TfGM (Transport for Greater Manchester) the safety and comfort of almost 350,000 fans was of paramount importance and a great success.

“SJM Concerts and Oasis want to thank the council, the emergency services and all members of the Safety Advisory Team on a first class delivery of the biggest and most significant music events the city has hosted for many years.

Noel Gallagher as Oasis takes to the stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, for the band’s long-awaited reunion tour (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We would also like to acknowledge the incredible atmosphere generated by the fans who seem to have unanimously decided the gigs were the best nights of their lives!

“It was a privilege to be involved in the huge team of people making these concerts the success they were.”

The group announced their reunion tour in August of last year – 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009 which saw Noel quit the Britpop band following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

While fans were excited at the reunion, some were left outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Oasis are set to perform five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium before heading up north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park.

The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.