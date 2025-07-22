Dawson’s Creek co-stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunite in new film

Dawson’s Creek actors Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited after more than two decades to star in a new film together.

The two actors are best known for starring in the teen drama series, which followed a group of friends as they navigated different stages of their adolescence together.

The actors are now set to star in a film, Happy Hours, which is reportedly being directed by Holmes.

Holmes shared a photo with Jackson on her Instagram account with the caption: “I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS.

“And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship.

“HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.”

One of the prominent storylines in the teen drama, which also starred James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams, followed Joey Potter (Holmes) and Pacey Witter’s (Jackson) longstanding friendship and on-off relationship.

The comment section on Instagram was flooded with fans expressing their excitement and nostalgia at seeing the two actors together again.

Katie Holmes is reportedly directing the film (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

According to trade publication Deadline, the feature film trilogy Happy Hours follows two characters, played by Holmes and Jackson, who reconnect as adults as they try to navigate through their relationship, careers and family lives.

Alongside Dawson’s Creek, Holmes is also known for starring in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins in 2005, playing Rachel Dawes alongside Christian Bale’s Batman.

The actress also shares a daughter, Suri, with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, who she married in 2006. They divorced in 2012.