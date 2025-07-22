Antiques Road Trip recommissioned by the BBC for 15th year

The hit series Antiques Road Trip has been recommissioned by the BBC, marking its 15th year on air.

The factual TV show, which first aired in 2010, follows two experts as they go head-to-head to find the best profit-making collectables.

It will soon return to screens for a 32nd series with 20 brand new episodes to air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Mark Hill and Izzie Balmer Antiques Road Trip (BBC/PA)

The BBC has also recommissioned The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees auctioneering stars Izzie Balmer, James “JB” Broad and Bee Harford work together with restoration experts JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir to turn neglected treasures into winning lots at auction.

The series, which was first broadcast in 2022, will bring audiences 20 new 45-minute episodes.

Balmer, who will appear in both series, said: “The Antiques Road Trip and Travelling Auctioneers teams have become like family to me. In fact, I sometimes see them more than my actual family.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way, though, because these shows are great fun, full of heart, and have just the right amount of jeopardy to keep you on the edge of your seat … without spilling your cuppa! I know how much they mean to our viewers and I’m thrilled to be back filming on them both.”

Both series are produced in Glasgow by STV Studios Factual and have been described by Muslim Alim, commissioning editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, as “TV gold” adding that they are “warm, feel-good and endlessly entertaining”.

JB Broad and Lauren Wood of The Travelling Auctioneers (BBC/PA)

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we’re bringing them back and hugely grateful to the top-tier talent at STV Studios who make them so special.”

Craig Hunter, creative director of STV Studios Factual, added: “We’re thrilled by the BBC’s continued commitment to supporting these shows, which represents a strong vote of confidence in the Scottish production sector.

“Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers provide year-round employment for the freelance community, offering a great opportunity for new starts to the industry and career development across the board.

“We continue to refine both brands to produce more jeopardy, more expertise and even more entertainment for the daytime audience.”