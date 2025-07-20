Brat star Charli XCX confirms marriage to The 1975 drummer George Daniel

Brat star Charli XCX has confirmed her marriage to fiance and The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, could be seen wearing her wedding dress, and the dark sunglasses she has become known for following the release of her latest album, in a post on TikTok.

The TikTok read: “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.”

The 1975 drummer George Daniel has married singer Charli XCX (Isobel Infantes/PA)

Charli confirmed in the caption that “luckily” the 35-year-old drummer did cry.

In a separate post captioned “bridal party energy” Daniel could be seen wearing his wife’s veil, while The Dare, who produced Charli’s track Guess and whose real name is Harrison Smith, could also be seen at the party.

The wedding reportedly took place at Hackney Town Hall in London on Saturday, with the pair being spotted taking pictures with friends and family outside the venue, on social media.

The pair first shared photos of their engagement in 2023, and have worked together on a number of occasions collaborating on Charli track Spinning, before Daniel was credited as a co-producer and co-writer on two songs on Brat.

Daniel has also performed the viral “Apple dance” at one of his wife’s London shows.

Following the release of the Brat album, Charli’s infectious electronic-pop tracks soared up the charts and inspired a trend, with fans embracing the “Brat summer” cultural movement.

The accolades followed, and in March she dominated the Brit Awards, winning five categories including songwriter of the year.

She also secured album of the year, artist of the year, dance act, and song of the year for a version of her track Guess featuring Billie Eilish.

In February she picked up three awards at the Grammys and she was named songwriter of the year at The Ivors in May.

She recently performed at this year’s Glastonbury Festival and at her own day festival in London’s Victoria Park.

Daniel’s band The 1975 are completed by singer Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, and bass player Ross MacDonald, they are best known for tracks such as Chocolate, Love Me and The Sound.

The drummer has also launched an electronic solo career, releasing his first solo song Screen Cleaner in 2024.