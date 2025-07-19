Yungblud says filming new documentary was ‘roller coaster of emotions’

Singer Yungblud has said filming a documentary that gives viewers a glimpse into a live recording session felt like a “roller coaster of emotions”.

Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy? – directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale, sees the musician from Doncaster relocate to Hansa Studios in Berlin to record live performances of tracks from his fourth studio album, Idols.

He told the PA news agency: “The film is going to be insane. It’s completely out of control, I don’t know how the hell they’re going to edit it but there was a roller coaster of emotions so it was pretty raw.”

Idols was released in June 2025 and the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said the album is not just about paying homage to his music heroes.

“I called the album Idols, because it’s actually the first time that I’ve turned away from them,” he said.

“I’ve always looked to other people for an answer. I’ve always looked to the picture on the wall.

“I wrote a record about looking at picture on a wall, wanting to become a picture on the wall, becoming a picture on the wall, and realising it didn’t f****** mean anything.”

Musician Yungblud during an album playback event for his new music at Thirteen At Chateau Denmark, in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “I think I’ve spent a long time paying homage to my heroes, which I always will do, but it’s time for me to challenge myself, to try and f****** reach as high as I can, try my best and push my musicians, and push my band, and push my team.”

“I can honestly say, since probably (debut studio album) 21st Century Liability, I wrote this album for myself, and I f****** believe in magic, man, it made me believe in magic again. It’s like, it’s just completely pure, and it’s just been amazing,” he said.

The 27-year-old recorded in the same studio used by David Bowie for Heroes and U2 for Achtung Baby!.

“Berlin has been through so much, been the most liberal place in Europe, but then also experienced the most pain,” he said about the German city.

With sequences shot in 16mm, the two-hour long documentary will show the live session being recorded while also giving behind-the-scenes insights that depict the relationship between Yungblud and his band.

Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy? will screen in 30 countries across the globe, including in 150 UK cinemas on August 20 and 24.