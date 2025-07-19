Michael Flatley dances around Irish presidency bid

Riverdance creator Michael Flatley has not ruled out seeking a nomination to become Ireland’s next president.

An election for the largely ceremonial role is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before outgoing President Michael D Higgins’s term ends on November 11.

Flatley, who is eligible to run as an Irish citizen, said he had not made a final decision on the matter but is consulting with a “team of advisers”.

Speaking to RTE Radio One about newspaper speculation on a potential bid, the Irish-American said he is stopped on the street “everywhere” he goes and asked if he will run.

However, he said that speculation was the result of his last appearance on the show with host Brendan O’Connor.

The choreographer and dancer said: “I take it seriously but no I have not made a decision”.

Pressed on the matter, Flatley said: “I have a huge business to run, I have an army of dancers counting on me to make a living.

“I have a whiskey company, a beautiful young wife and son that I want to spend time with.

“If I thought that I could be of benefit to the Irish people and – maybe more importantly – if I thought I could be a voice of the Irish people”

He added: “Right now, I don’t think they have a voice – not a true proper deep voice that you know that speaks their language.”

Flatley said he hears they concerns of “average person on the street” and they are not “happy right now”, adding: “Somebody has to speak for the Irish people.”

He said he was not sure the role needed another politician, adding that he had spent three decades promoting Ireland and Irish culture.

He said he had not been approached by any political party, but had been contacted by some “people in the know”.

“It’s certainly not something that I’ve made any decision on, but it does get frustrating when you see the hardworking Irish taxpayer working as hard out and having no say in things.”

Asked if he was leaning more in favour of running, he replied: “Let it be said that I stand for Ireland and the Irish people.”

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older.

They must be nominated either by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or at least four local authorities.

Former or retiring presidents can nominate themselves.

So far, two candidates have secured sufficient backing to enter the race.

Mairead McGuinness, who was a TV presenter and farming journalist before becoming an MEP and EU commissioner, is the nominee to become Fine Gael’s presidential candidate.

Catherine Connolly, Independent TD for Galway West, has received the backing of the Social Democrats and People Before Profit, as well as independent TDs and Senators.

Fianna Fail, the party with the most TDs in the Dail, has not clarified if it will run a candidate and is to make a decision in the early autumn.

Sinn Fein has also not indicated a final decision on the race.