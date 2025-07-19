Jackpot won on music knowledge game show The Hit List for first time

A father and son team have become the first contestants to win the full £10,000 jackpot on game show The Hit List.

More than 250 pairs of contestants have attempted to win the top prize on the BBC One show, but it is now only in series eight, which launches on Saturday, that this has been done.

The Hit List sees contestants hear excerpts of music and they have to name the song and the artist who sang it.

In the show’s endgame, the prize money starts to drop after five seconds of music so the longer contestants take to answer, the less money they make. Contestants are also allowed to skip to a new song.

Contestants Paul, 61, and Tom, 26, from Liverpool, managed to get every one of the endgame’s 10 songs right within five seconds and so scooped the full prize on offer.

Tom, an events and marketing coordinator, said: “We’ve been watching The Hit List for years, this was our third time applying to be on the show, and it was third time lucky.

“We always knew that we’d go on together, as you need knowledge of music spanning all decades.

“The two teams we were competing with were incredible, I couldn’t believe when we go through to the final round, the adrenaline was immense and obviously over the moon with the result.”

The show, which began in 2019, is hosted by husband and wife presenting duo, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes.

Marvin said: “I was starting to believe that it couldn’t be done, but they came and proved us wrong, after seven years I’ve seen so many attempts.

“Tom and Paul were so in sync from the start I knew we were on to something special.”

Viewers can watch all available episodes of The Hit List on BBC iPlayer.