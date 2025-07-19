Anthony Trueman to be reunited with father Patrick in EastEnders return

Anthony Trueman is to return to EastEnders where he will be reunited with his father Patrick (Rudolph Walker) as he remarries Yolande (Angela Wynter).

Actor Nicholas Bailey will return to the BBC soap after 11 years away, with producers hinting he will stay longer than expected after turning up to surprise his father.

Bailey said: “It is an unexpected treat to return to EastEnders and I’m full of gratitude to get the opportunity to revisit the character of Anthony.

Nicholas Bailey as Anthony Trueman (BBC/PA)

“It’s wonderful to work with Rudolph Walker again – he’s such a big part of my journey as an actor and I loved filming my first scenes with him after so long.

“I’m excited to see what the passage of time has done to Anthony and explore his relationship with Patrick at this stage in their lives.”

During his last appearance in 2014, Anthony rushed to Patrick’s side after his father suffered a stroke.

Since then, Anthony has led a life away from Walford but decides to return for his father’s wedding after receiving an invite, but his visit comes at a significant moment for Patrick, requiring Anthony to stay longer.

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “It’s great to welcome Nicholas back to the EastEnders family to reunite Patrick with his son.

“But Anthony’s plan for a brief return to surprise his father ends up with him staying longer than he expected when he uncovers what has been going on in the Trueman household.”

It is understood that Bailey has already returned to filming scenes as Anthony, which will be shown later this summer.

The news comes after it was announced that actor Jake Wood would return in the autumn to the soap as Max Branning for the first time in four years.