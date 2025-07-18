Kneecap and Brian Eno call on artists to join syndicate to support Palestine

Musicians including Kneecap, Massive Attack and Brian Eno have said they have been subjected to “attempted censorship” due to speaking out about the war in Gaza.

They, along with campaign group Led By Donkeys, have all posted the same message on Instagram, calling on other artists who fear they will be “threatened into silence or career cancellation” for talking about Palestine to join them in a syndicate.

Massive Attack and Brian Eno have long spoken out in support of Palestine, while Kneecap have made headlines in recent months after one of their members was charged with a terrorism offence relating to allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah.

The Irish rap group claim this is part of a smear campaign against them because of their vocal support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which they say is a genocide.

“The scenes in Gaza have moved beyond description,” the post read.

“We write as artists who’ve chosen to use our public platforms to speak out against the genocide occurring there and the role of the UK Government in facilitating it.

“Because of our expressions of conscience, we’ve been subject to various intimidations from within our industry (live and recorded) and legally via organised bodies such as UK Lawyers For Israel.

“Having withstood these campaigns of attempted censorship, we won’t stand by and allow other artists – particularly those at earlier stages of their careers or in other positions of professional vulnerability – to be threatened into silence or career cancellation.

“In this spirit, we encourage artists who’ve been placed in this position, or those who now wish to use their platforms to talk about Palestine, but are concerned about industrial repercussions, to contact us @ ethicalsyndicatepalestine@pm.me”

The Instagram post also made a series of demands, including an immediate ceasefire, an end to UK arms sales and licences to Israel, and a free Palestine.

A spokeswoman for UK Lawyers For Israel (UKLFI) accused Massive Attack of having “launched an attack on our organisation, which helps to protect victims of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel racism”.

Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

She said that following Massive Attack’s set at London’s Lido Festival in June, “we were contacted by several Jewish and Israeli audience members who were deeply distressed and traumatised” after the act invited an “anti-Israel activist” on stage.

Kneecap performed to a sea of Palestinian flags during their set at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Their performance followed that of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, who spoke out against Israel.

Police have since launched an investigation into the group, formed in Ipswich in 2017, after their frontman led crowds in chants of “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their set at the Somerset music festival.

Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 20.