Kate Beckinsale announces death of her actress mother

Actress Kate Beckinsale has paid tribute to her “brave” mother as she announced her death on Instagram.

Underworld star Beckinsale said her mother, Judy Loe, died on Tuesday.

Loe, who was also an actress, had been suffering from cancer.

She was married to Kate’s father, fellow actor and Porridge star Richard Beckinsale, until his death in 1979.

Her second husband, TV director Roy Battersby, died last year.

In a post on her Instagram account, Beckinsale said of her mother: “She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering.

“I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend.

“The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.

“She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.”

Well-known names from the acting world left messages of support below Beckinsale’s post, including Naomi Watts, Cara Delevingne and Jaime Winstone.