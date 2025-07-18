Josie Gibson to transform Somerset property into her dream home in ITV series

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson is to transform her Somerset property into a dream home for a new series on ITV1.

The TV star, from Bristol, will install an underground heat pump, grow her own food and set up beehives in an attempt to centre the development around sustainable living.

Gibson, 40, said “My dream is to build a house as eco and luxurious as possible, where you are immersed in the sanctuary of nature.

“I want to use the acres of land to try my best to have a little small holding. I want bees, birds, badgers to all live in harmony.

“Though I’m becoming increasingly concerned that my harmonious dream is slowly turning into a construction nightmare. I can’t wait to bring the audience along on this journey with me.”

The seven-part series will see Gibson team up with her brothers, scrap metal traders Josh and Charlie, as well as her cousin Tom to create a dream home fitted with an on-site gym, walk-in wardrobe, and blacked out windows.

Director of entertainment and daytime for ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, said: “She’s done a stint in the jungle and tackled all manner of outlandish tasks on This Morning, but our audiences are about to see a completely new side to Josie Gibson as she embraces country life and takes sustainable living to a whole new level.”

Gibson, who won reality show Big Brother in 2010, has presented programmes including Channel 5’s Around The World In First Class and Channel 4’s Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide With Josie Gibson.

She finished fourth on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2023.

Josie Gibson’s Big Country Build will be broadcast across ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in 2026.