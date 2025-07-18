Jeff Lynne ‘gutted’ to cancel shows but is now recuperating at home

Jeff Lynne has said he is now at home recuperating after cancelling the final shows of his Electric Light Orchestra tour due to illness.

The 77-year-old musician was forced to withdraw from BST Hyde Park on July 13 following advice from doctors, who have been treating him for a “systemic infection”.

The headline performance had been billed as a “final goodbye” for the band following their farewell US tour, Over And Out.

In a statement shared to social media on Thursday, Lynne said: “I am now at home recuperating.

“I was absolutely gutted to have to cancel the final two shows.

“I send my heartfelt thanks to all of the fans as well as my band and crew for all their support and love.”

His message follows the decision by BST organisers to cancel the entire day’s event at Hyde Park after ELO’s withdrawal.

Ticket holders are being refunded and were contacted directly by ticket agents.

An earlier statement from the festival said Lynne was “heartbroken” to miss the show, and would not be rescheduling as he focuses on recovery.

It comes after the band – known for their 1970s hits including Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing and Telephone Line – also pulled out of a performance in Manchester on July 10.

ELO first formed in Birmingham in 1970 and were known for blending orchestral arrangements with futuristic rock.

The group split in 1986 but was revived by Lynne in 2014, leading to a celebrated comeback set at BST Hyde Park that year.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and have had multiple UK chart-topping albums.

Lynne was made an OBE in 2020 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.