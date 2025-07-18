Elizabeth Hurley buried in a coffin in teaser for new reality show on Channel 4

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is seen lying in a coffin in the ground in a first-look teaser for a new immersive reality series on Channel 4.

The Inheritance sees 13 strangers summoned to a stately home to compete for part of the fortune left in the will of Hurley’s character “the Deceased”.

In a new clip Hurley, 60, is seen lying in her grave surrounded by mourners and items of value, as she says: “I’m dying to see what happens.”

Overseeing the stipulations of the Deceased’s will is her executor, Robert Rinder, a criminal barrister who fronted the ITV show Judge Rinder.

To win the money the players need to fulfil a series of final requests, as stipulated in the Deceased’s will.

However, only one player can claim the money gained in each request, so it’s up to one of them to persuade the others that they alone deserve the cash they earned together.

Hurley is most known on the big screen for playing Vanessa Kensington in the Austin Powers films and has also starred in 2000’s Bedazzled and TV series Gossip Girl.

The Inheritance is a 12-episode series co-produced by Studio Lambert and GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Transmission details are yet to be announced.