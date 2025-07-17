Olivia Attwood reveals break-in at home she shares with husband Bradley Dack

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood has said police are investigating a break in at the house she shares with her husband Bradley Dack.

The incident at her Cheshire home occurred while the Love Island star, 34, was in Spain filming a new television project, the PA news agency understands.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: “Our house got broken into last night and I just did a 5am gym sesh cause I need to get through some of the rage and I need to get ready for the busiest f****** day of my life.

“So obviously I can’t go into too much detail cause it’s like an open investigation now, but some scumbags basically smashed a second-floor window, went in.

“Security team got the notification within 30 seconds and were there in two minutes with dogs and the little scumbags ran off.

“They got some stuff, but they didn’t get what they came for and now I have to just show face, because it’s a really important work day, and I feel a bit tired.”

In a post to her Instagram story, she added: “That’s why we pay through the nose for private security. On sight in 2 minutes with dog team.

“And the incredible NW (northwest) police force not far behind.

“We saw your faces, we have your foot prints, and finger prints.

“And sorry what you were looking for isn’t actually kept at the property.”

Attwood married footballer Dack, 31, in June 2023.

The couple appeared in the ITV reality TV show Olivia Marries Her Match, which followed the pair in the lead up to their wedding.

She was previously in a relationship with Chris Hughes whom she met on ITV dating show Love Island.

Cheshire Police have been approached for comment.