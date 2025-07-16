Outlander dress goes on show in village where series filmed

A dress worn by a character in Outlander has gone on display at Culross Palace in a village used as a filming location for the series.

The Royal Burgh of Culross in Fife is the setting for the fictional village of Cranesmuir in seasons one and two of the show.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is celebrating the link by putting a dress worn by the character Geillis Duncan on show at Culross Palace, one of the properties in its care.

Visitors can see the dress by Terry Dresbach – the costume designer for series one to four – with its accompanying white under garment, corset, and underskirt.

The dress has gone on show at Culross Palace (NTS/PA)

Anna Rathband, NTS filming manager, said: “We’ve had a great relationship with the production of Outlander for more than a decade.

“Six out of its eight seasons filmed at Trust places, including Culross Palace, Falkland Palace, the Hermitage, Newhailes, and Preston Mill.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of Outlander fans have already come from across the world to engage with the story and to learn more about the history of our country.

“We’re excited to bring a piece of Outlander to Culross Palace and make Geillis’s dress available for the public to see up close.

“Many fans of the series will recognise Culross as the fictional village of Cranesmuir in seasons one and two, and the village, Culross Palace, and the palace’s garden have featured in a variety of scenes throughout the series, so it will give them a chance to stand in the Outlander world and connect with a piece of its history.”

Geillis Duncan was a real person who was accused by magistrate David Seton of witchcraft in 1590.

Her forced confession is said to have fuelled witchcraft accusations in Scotland, contributing to the North Berwick witch trials and accusations against more than 60 people.

The character Geillis, played by Lotte Verbeek, is first seen in season one of Outlander.

The village of Culross has been used as a filming location for the series (Szymon Mucha/Alamy/PA)

In the Outlander series, inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s books, Geillis first appears in 1743 and befriends the main character, Claire Randall.

Eventually, Geillis is tried and executed for witchcraft, revealing her real name is Gillian Edgars, a Jacobite who deliberately returned to Scotland before the 1745 uprising to try and change the course of history.

The dress is on show from Wednesday until autumn 2026 and viewing it is included with admission to Culross Palace and garden.