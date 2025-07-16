Miley Cyrus says lack of ‘infrastructure’ has left her with no ‘desire’ to tour

Pop star Miley Cyrus has said she has no “desire” to go on tour, adding that there is not enough “infrastructure” to support artists.

The singer, 32, who rose to fame after starring in the Disney Channel program Hannah Montana, is best known for her hit songs We Can’t Stop, Wrecking Ball, and Flowers.

Despite releasing a new album, Something Beautiful, in May, the singer said she is not interested in touring, describing the toll it takes on her mental health.

Miley Cyrus told Good Morning America that she had no ‘desire’ to tour (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, Cyrus said: “I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don’t.”

She added: “I also don’t think that there’s actually an infrastructure that supports artists.

“Artists like Prince, that are not here today, that lived such a high-intensity lifestyle out on the road, and it’s really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important kind of pillar of stability in my life.

“And not only losing their life, but losing their minds. None of this that I create would ever be possible without the way that I think about things.”

The popstar was last on tour in 2022, performing at festivals across North and South America.

Miley Cyrus performing on the fifth day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2019(Aaron Chown/PA)

She added: “I do think it’s really hard to keep you know mental wellness.

“You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you’re feeling a lot of love, and then you totally crash at the end of the show and you start thinking that one person loving you is not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000.”

This comes after Cyrus joined singer Beyonce during her Cowboy Carter tour to perform their track II Most Wanted at a show in Paris.

She said: “When you’re standing beside her, you can actually feel her desire and her passion. That, to me, is a win. It’s not a trophy, it’s not something physical that you hold or put on a shelf, but it’s something that I have that’s a true win.

The singer also stars in a new film, Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, which will be available to stream on Disney+ from July 30.