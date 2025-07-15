Kneecap announce new tour dates for group’s ‘biggest run of shows ever’

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have announced new tour dates to play their “biggest run of shows ever” across Scotland, Wales and England.

The move comes after Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, during a gig in November 2024.

The group said their actions, including holding the Hezbollah flag, had been taken out of context.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, the group – which is made up of O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh – shared a post on Instagram with the caption that read: “Here we go.

“We’re back in November across Scotland, England and Wales to play our biggest run of shows ever.

“All of ye can get a pre-sale link for tomorrow at 10am ahead of the masses by signing up to our mailer or WhatsApp channel.

“The Prime Minster himself cant stop us…he could stop sending bombs to Israel but that’s another story…”

The group are known for speaking out against the war in Gaza, and recently performed to a sea of Palestinian flags during their set at Glastonbury Festival in June.

They claim the controversies surrounding the group are part of a smear campaign against them because of their vocal support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which they say is a genocide.

The group recently performed at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, in a gig which sold out in 80 seconds.

They were due to perform at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow, but their set was axed after concerns raised by police.

Their tour will start in Bournemouth on November 14 before moving on to Liverpool, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Kneecap will also perform in London at the previously announced show at OVO Arena Wembley on September 18.