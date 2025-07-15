John Torode: The Australian-born chef who has spent 20 years on MasterChef

Australian-born chef John Torode has been at the helm of MasterChef alongside Gregg Wallace for 20 years.

The programme, which tests amateur chefs on their culinary skills, was originally called MasterChef Goes Large when the duo began presenting it in 2005, after they met in the 1990s when Wallace, greengrocer to London’s top restaurants for more than 20 years, began supplying Torode’s businesses.

The 59-year-old, who was born in Sydney, Australia in 1965, was a resident chef on This Morning, appearing alongside Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, before he achieved widespread fame with Wallace on the revamped version of the show.

Torode and Wallace co-hosted the BBC cooking programme (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Alongside Wallace, Torode also presented spin-off show Celebrity MasterChef and co-hosted an episode of the satirical BBC quiz Have I Got News For You in 2011.

The duo’s version of the show was a revamped edition of the original 1990-2001 series, which was hosted by Loyd Grossman.

Also in 2011, a viral mash-up in which clips of Torode and Wallace were spliced together to create a two-minute auto-tuned song about cheesecake raked in more than 11 million views on YouTube, and subsequently peaked at number 37 in the UK singles chart.

Across the years there have been rumours that the two men did not get along off-screen, although Wallace previously said they are friendly.

Speaking about a dinner he had with Torode, Wallace told the PA news agency in 2012: “We drank some very good red wine and we finished with a couple of brandies. We talked about love, life, weight loss, hair loss – I’m very fond of John.”

In 2022, Torode was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, for his services to food and charity.

Speaking on the day he was honoured, Torode said: “I feel very privileged, it’s a real honour and I feel great about it.”

Before allegations of misconduct against Wallace emerged, the two celebrated the show’s 20th anniversary with a dinner at Fishmongers’ Hall in London, during the show’s semi-finals week, and welcomed more then 70 guests who had been connected with the show over the last two decades.

After allegations emerged, Torode confirmed in December last year he would continue to host MasterChef, saying he “loves being part of” the programme.

On Monday, Torode confirmed he had a standalone allegation of racist language upheld in the same report that found a total of 45 out of the 83 allegations of misconduct made against Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated.

Torode said had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation in an Instagram post.

After the allegation came to light, MasterChef producer Banijay UK and the BBC announced that his contract will not be renewed.

A Banijay spokesperson said: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously.

“The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode which occurred in 2018.

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint. Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

As well as his on screen work, Torode has written a series of cookbooks, including Sydney To Seoul, My Kind Of Food and John And Lisa’s Kitchen with his wife Lisa Faulkner, and is the former owner of the Luxe and Smiths Of Smithfield restaurants in London.

Torode has four children, and married actress and Celebrity MasterChef winner Faulkner in 2019.