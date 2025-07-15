Dermot Murnaghan ‘fell through the gaps’ with stage four cancer diagnosis

Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has said he “fell through the gaps” and had a “wake-up call” after receiving his cancer diagnosis.

The broadcaster, 67, announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer in June, saying he was “responding positively” to treatment.

Speaking at an event for Prostate Cancer UK, the broadcaster shared his diagnosis journey and urged men to get tested.

Dermot Murnaghan said he ‘fell through the gaps’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “For years I thought ‘that will do me’ I’m getting tested basically once a year or every couple of years.

“It never occurred to me that they weren’t testing for PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and I never went to my GP because I was getting other tests privately through the production company.

“So that’s how I fell through the gaps and that’s how I had a massive wake-up call and want to share the message.”

Stage four prostate cancer can mean that the cancer has spread into different parts of the body including nearby body organs, such as the back passage or bladder, and other parts of the body outside the pelvis, such as the bones, lungs or liver, according to the Cancer Research UK website.

About one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, however, there currently are no screening programmes for men to get tested.

One option is a PSA blood test which checks the level of prostate-specific antigens in the blood. A high reading may be a sign of a prostate condition.

Dermot Murnaghan said he had a ‘wake-up call’ after receiving his cancer diagnosis (Jon Buckle/PA)

NHS guidance says these tests are not routinely used as they are not reliable, but men over 50 can ask GPs for one.

Murnaghan added: “You can get to the stage I have with no symptoms.

“Get the test, insist on the test. You can insist on the test if you are in a high-risk group and under 50. If you are not, I’d still get the test at 50.

“Go to your GP and they say you don’t need it but say ‘but I want it’. It is your right to have it. Just keep doing that every year or couple of years. Once you’ve got that marker where your PSA is, keep monitoring it.

“The earlier you find prostate cancer the easier it is to treat, so check your risk in just 30 seconds with Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker to see if you are at risk and what you can choose to do about it.”

Murnaghan said ‘there is a lot of hope’ with new trials and options available (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The presenter also shared an update on his treatment, adding that “there is a lot of hope” with new trials and options available.

He said: “In terms of the treatments for the stage I’m at, they are a myriad. What’s astonishing is just how fast things are developing, even at last stage advanced prostate cancer, the treatment I’m on, the programme that I’ve been getting only really was approved within the last couple of years.

“There is a lot of hope out there, there’s a lot going on, there’s a lot of advice and a lot of things happening there. So as a sufferer and a non-medical person my advice is, ask questions. There are always different ways of doing things, slightly, but just keep asking those questions about where you are, what there is available or even if perhaps you could access one of those clinical trials yourself.”

The broadcaster will join Sir Chris Hoy’s fundraising charity bike ride, Tour de 4, to raise awareness and funds for chancer charities across the UK.

The Olympian announced he had a terminal diagnosis for prostate cancer in October 2024.

Sir Chris Hoy announced he had a terminal diagnosis for prostate cancer in October 2024 (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

Murnaghan added: “I’m really proud to be supporting Prostate Cancer UK and taking part in Sir Chris Hoy’s fundraising event, the Tour de 4. This groundbreaking cycling challenge is raising vital funds for cancer charities and changing the conversation.

“I’ll be riding in Glasgow this September alongside some incredible participants, all to raise awareness and help save men’s lives. Prostate Cancer UK means a lot to me and I’d love for you to get involved and show your support. Together we can make a real difference.”