Nine arrests on final day of Trnsmt takes festival total to 19

Nine people were arrested and charged on the final day of the Trnsmt music festival in Glasgow.

Police said the alleged offences included sexual assault, assault, culpable and reckless behaviour, hate crime, possession of weapons and police assault.

The arrests were made in and around the area of Glasgow Green where the festival was held between July 11 and 13.

The nine arrests on Sunday bring the total number of arrests made over the three days of the event to 19.

Snow Patrol were among those to perform (Lesley Martin/PA)

Police said reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to Glasgow Green over the weekend to hear performances from the likes of Biffy Clyro, 50 Cent, Fontaines DC and Sigrid.

Snow Patrol performed the final act of the three-day event on Sunday night and lead singer Gary Lightbody told the crowd playing in the city “always feels like coming home”.

Music fans enjoyed sunny weather over the weekend and braved temperatures of up to 30C.

The crowds enjoyed hot weather (Lesley Martin/PA)

Geoff Ellis, festival director of Trnsmt, said: “This year’s festival has undoubtedly been one of the best to date.

“While the weather has certainly been one of our star bookings, it’s the fans who have truly made the weekend so special – a passionate, welcoming mix of ages, united in their love of live music and creating an atmosphere that has been nothing short of exceptional.

“Glasgow Green has provided a perfect setting once again, with the natural shade under the trees offering fans the opportunity to take respite from the sunshine and enjoy the surroundings at their own pace.

“Musically, the weekend has delivered some outstanding moments – Biffy Clyro gave a phenomenal headline performance, Fontaines DC drew a huge and energetic crowd, and Underworld brought an electrifying, club-like energy to the Smirnoff presents King Tut’s Stage on Saturday night, following a fantastic set from Jake Bugg.

“It’s also been a pleasure to showcase emerging talent: Nell Mescal, Alessi Rose, and Nieve Ella all gave impressive performances and are certainly names to watch for the future.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the entire team has accomplished this year, and I’d like to thank every artist and fan for contributing to such a memorable festival.”