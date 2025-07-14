MasterChef’s John Torode confirms he was accused of racism in Wallace review

MasterChef presenter John Torode has confirmed he is the subject of an allegation of using racist language that was upheld as part of a review into the behaviour of co-presenter Gregg Wallace.

The report, commissioned by MasterChef production company Banijay UK and led by law firm Lewis Silkin, found 45 out of 83 allegations against Wallace were substantiated, alongside two standalone allegations made against other people, including one for using racist language.

In a post on Instagram, Torode confirmed he was the person alleged to have used racist language but said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

His statement said: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion.

“The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

Reports in The Sun said Torode had been asked to leave the show and claim he had mental health issues following the allegation.

It comes after Wallace said he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the report, which included one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact” that was upheld.

In November 2024, the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced that Wallace, 60, would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he said: “For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud. Trial by media, fuelled by rumour and clickbait.

“None of the serious allegations against me were upheld. I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended.”

The report found that the “majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018”, with only one allegation substantiated after 2018.

It also concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

The report noted that during the course of the investigation, which was over a seven-month period, Wallace was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and said that the findings should be viewed in the context of his neurodiversity.

In his statement, Wallace added: “I’m relieved that the Banijay report fully recognises that my behaviour changed profoundly in 2018. Some of my humour and language missed the mark. I never set out to harm or humiliate. I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off.

“After nearly 20 years on the show, I now see that certain patterns, shaped by traits I’ve only recently begun to understand, may have been misread. I also accept that more could have been done, by others and by myself, to address concerns earlier.

“A late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived. I’m still learning.”

The BBC has been asked for comment.