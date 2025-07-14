Gregg Wallace: Timeline of allegations as report findings published

A report has said that 45 out of the 83 allegations made against former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated.

The 60-year-old stepped away from hosting the BBC show last year amid the allegations.

Here we take a look at the allegations made against the TV star:

(PA Graphics)

-2005 to 2011



The report by law firm Lewis Silkin found that there were 27 substantiated claims against Mr Wallace relating to alleged incidents during this period, most of which related to sexually explicit comments.

One allegation of unwanted physical contact during this timeframe was also substantiated.

The report found that when concerns were reported to the production company during this period, there was a failure to retain records of any action taken.

– 2012 to 2018

The report found that 17 upheld allegations relate to this period.

In 2015, the production company behind MasterChef investigated an allegation about Wallace’s behaviour, but he was not made aware of the complaint.

The following year, the production company merged with Endemol, and more formal policies, regular training and anonymous reporting lines were introduced.

The BBC intervened in response to a complaint in 2017, following which Wallace was warned of the need to change his behaviour.

-2019 to 2024

One substantiated complaint about an inappropriate comment fell into this time period.

– November 2024

Wallace faced allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, BBC News reported.

The TV star stepped away from presenting MasterChef while Banijay, the show’s production company, announced that it was conducting an external review to “fully and impartially investigate” the claims against him.

BBC News said allegations include the presenter “talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to ‘give her a fashion show’, and telling a junior female colleague he was not wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans”.

The charity Ambitious About Autism said it had dropped Wallace as an ambassador, citing the “recent allegations”.

Banijay UK confirmed it appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead the investigation into Wallace’s alleged behaviour.

– December 2024

Wallace said in a video posted to Instagram that accusations about him making sexual comments towards staff and guests have come from “middle-class women of a certain age”.

Downing Street said Wallace’s response to the accusations being made against him was “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

A spokesperson added that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy had held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the Wallace row.

Following the backlash, Wallace apologised for any “offence” or “upset” he caused with his remarks and said he will “take some time out”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said politicians should be ready to put in place “mechanisms” that would instil “confidence” that women will be taken seriously in reports of inappropriate behaviour after a Labour MP asked him about “women of a certain age”, reflecting comments Wallace apologised for.

MasterChef presenter John Torode said in a social media post that he “loves being part of” the programme and “will continue to be a part of it”.

– April 2025

Wallace told the Daily Mail he “thought about suicide all the time” after allegations of misconduct were made against him.

– July 8-9 2025

Wallace was sacked as MasterChef presenter following the inquiry into his alleged misconduct by production company Banijay.

BBC News said it has not seen the final review from Banijay, but understood the presenter had been sacked.

In an Instagram post, the former greengrocer claimed he had been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him, ahead of the published review.

He also said he recognised that some of his humour and language was inappropriate “at times” and apologised for this.

– July 14 2025

The report by law firm Lewis Silkin for Banijay is published.

It says that a total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”.

It concludes that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”.

In the wake of the report’s findings, Banijay say that “Wallace’s return to MasterChef (is) untenable”.