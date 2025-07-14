Gregg Wallace ‘deeply sorry for any distress caused’ by on-set behaviour

Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has said he is “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of a report that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

In November 2024, the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced that Wallace, 60, would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The findings of the report, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, and published on Monday, said that a total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against Wallace, during his time on the show, were substantiated, including one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he said: “For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud. Trial by media, fuelled by rumour and clickbait.

“None of the serious allegations against me were upheld. I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended.”

The report found that the “majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018”, with only one allegation substantiated after 2018.

It also concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

The report noted that during the course of the investigation, which was over a seven-month period, Wallace was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and said that the findings should be viewed in the context of his neurodiversity.

In his statement, Wallace added: “I’m relieved that the Banijay report fully recognises that my behaviour changed profoundly in 2018. Some of my humour and language missed the mark. I never set out to harm or humiliate. I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off.

“After nearly 20 years on the show, I now see that certain patterns, shaped by traits I’ve only recently begun to understand, may have been misread. I also accept that more could have been done, by others and by myself, to address concerns earlier.”

“A late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived. I’m still learning.”

He praised the show’s production company, Banijay, saying they had “given me great support, and I thank them. But in the end, the BBC left me exposed to trial by media and the damage it leaves in its wake.”

“To those who’ve shown kindness, thank you. It mattered.

“This has been brutal. For a working-class man with a direct manner, modern broadcasting has become a dangerous place. I was the headline this time. But I won’t be the last.”

The former greengrocer said: “There will be more casualties if the BBC continues down this path, where protecting its legacy matters more than protecting people. For my part, with full legal support, I will consider my next move.”

During the investigation, it was also found that “10 standalone allegations were made against other people, two of which were substantiated”, relating to inappropriate language, one for swearing and the other for racist language.

Banijay UK said that “Wallace’s return to MasterChef (is) untenable” following the number of sustained allegations.

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, said that while the report “makes for uncomfortable reading, highlighting failures in legacy reporting and HR procedures”, it also provided “valuable insight to ensure that going forward everyone working on our productions feels safe and supported, and that inappropriate behaviour is quickly and professionally dealt with”.

Mr Holland added: “In earlier years, specifically prior to 2016, where the vast majority of these issues arose, it is clear that escalation procedures were not as robust as they should have been, and awareness of policies and procedures were lacking, particularly amongst freelance staff.”

The BBC also said it has “informed” Wallace that it has “no plans to work with him in future”, adding in a statement: “The investigation details a substantial number of allegations of inappropriate conduct spanning 19 years.

“This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

“Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour, both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC. We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”

Gregg Wallace will not return to work on MasterChef (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The BBC also addressed the future of a series of MasterChef filmed last year which has not yet been aired, saying they had not made a final decision on broadcasting it, adding: “We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.

Their statement added: “We want to reaffirm, there is no place for the abuse of power, unacceptable behaviour or language at the BBC, or shows made for the BBC.”

Downing Street said it is “right that a thorough investigation has been conducted” into the allegations, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman adding: “We welcome the fact that the BBC severed ties with Gregg Wallace.

“We’re clear that appropriate steps must be taken to ensure abuses of power are prevented from happening in the future.”

Asked whether the series of MasterChef featuring Wallace that has not yet been broadcast should be aired, the spokesman said: “It’s a decision for the BBC, but clearly the BBC must take action to ensure that the public retains its trust in the handling of these matters.”

Last year, a BBC News investigation revealed a string of allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and alleged inappropriate behaviour against Wallace by 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

Gregg Wallace (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A statement from Wallace’s lawyers at the time said that it “is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, as reported by BBC News.

In December, Wallace claimed in an Instagram video that complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”.

After a backlash, he apologised for any “offence” or “upset” caused and said he would “take some time out”.

Ahead of the official publishing of the external review, Wallace claimed in an Instagram post on July 8, which appears to have been taken down, that he had been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him.

His social media post and the report come as the TV presenter and former greengrocer faced claims from 50 or more people, as reported by BBC News last week, with the majority saying he made inappropriate sexual comments, and 11 women accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour, such as groping and touching.

Wallace was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less?, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest and Supermarket Secrets.

He was most known, however, for presenting MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals, and Celebrity MasterChef.