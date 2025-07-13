Tom Walker: ‘Miracle’ I made it through my TRNSMT set

Scottish singer Tom Walker has said it is a “miracle” he made it through his TRNSMT set.

The songwriter had finished his set in Buncrana in the north of Ireland at 12am on Sunday and had to make an overnight journey to Glasgow to play at 1:25pm the same day.

Mr Walker, who was born in Kilsyth, rose to prominence in 2018 with the hit single “Leave a Light On” and is also known for his song Just You and I.

Tom Walker said the gig was ‘really good’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

He played the mainstage of TRNSMT on Sunday afternoon for the first time in his career.

He said it was “really good” but admitted he had a “crazy time getting here”.

He told the PA news agency: “We played in Buncrana last night. The set was at 10.30 at night, we finished at 12, got on a bus – not a tour bus, a wee mini-bus – drove five hours to Dublin airport from Belfast, got on the 6am flight and came straight here.

“I’ve not been to bed so I’m feeling the burn right now if I’m honest.

“I’m tired. My voice just about made it through that set which is a miracle.”

Tom Walker said he never thought he would be able to pay his rent with his music (Ian West/PA)

He applauded his “packed” Glasgow audience as “amazing”, especially given the 26C weather.

The Scot said it was his best time at TRNSMT yet and his first on the main stage.

Reflecting eight years on from his breakthrough hit, Mr Walker said: “To be honest, I never ever thought I’d be able to pay my rent with music.

“Me and my partner bought a house four years ago together and I’m just so grateful.

“I never ever in my life thought I’d be able to sustain a living from music and I’ve gone far beyond anything I thought was possible.

“I’m just so grateful to everybody who’s listened to my music, who has supported me, come to my gigs and bought my albums – thank you very much.”