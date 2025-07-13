‘Most amazing experience you’ll ever have’: Fans react as TRNSMT comes to an end

Scotland’s biggest music festival has come to an end as Snow Patrol performed the final act of the three-day event.

The band received a warm welcome from thousands of fans at TRNSMT who braved a weekend of temperatures of up to 30C.

Lead singer Gary Lightbody told the audience that Glasgow was a “big part of our life” and a “big part of our story”.

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol performs at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

He said playing in the city “always feels like coming home” as he played the band’s hits, some of which were written in Scotland, and some newer tunes.

Gracie Abrams, the second last act, shared her love for Glasgow during her set, which saw thousands singing along to some of her viral hits from the past few years.

“My name is Gracie Abrams and I’ve missed you so much,” she told a hyped crowd, some of whom had waited all weekend to see her.

“We love being in your city so much. All of these songs are love letters with you.

“Glasgow I love you so much.”

The singer said the response from the fans had given her “chills”.

Gracie Abrams said her Glasgow show was her last in Europe for a long time (Yui Mok/PA)

Her song I Love You, Sorry got some of the biggest responses of the entire festival.

Abrams said her festival slot in Glasgow was her last one in Europe “for a long time”, adding: “I wanna say thank you for everything.

“Getting to come and tour is one of the best experiences of my life.”

Eleanora, 17, and her two friends came to Sunday’s show to see Abrams.

She described TRNSMT as “the most amazing experience you’ll ever have”, while her friend Lauren Wilkie, 17, said it was “a pure blast”.

Niamh, 17, said: “Fontaines DC have been the best so far, I have to say.

“Just the general atmosphere, it’s so fun seeing people dressed up.

“Fontaines were actually insane. Our group was just jumping around getting pushed about but it was so good, we loved it.”

Tens of thousands descended on Glasgow Green for TRNSMT (Lesley Martin/PA)

Kira McCaffery, 20, said the atmosphere this weekend was “absolutely electric”, adding: “I have loved it this year. The sun has been splitting the sky.”

Her friend, Mia Moohan, 22, said she was “buzzing” to see Abrams.

She praised this year’s line-up, saying there was “more going on” for festival-goers.

Ms McCaffery said there was “something for everyone”.

Friends Matthew Turner, 17, Mitchell Mure, 18, and Liam, 16, were less impressed with the line-up.

Asked if they were sad the festival was coming to an end, they all said: “Not really, no.”

“My legs are sore,” Liam said.

Mitchell added: “It was so much better last year.”

Asked why, he pointed to the stage and said: “Look at it.”

He added: “Last year we went for Calvin Harris and now it’s Gracie Abrams. It’s not as good as last year.”

Amber Hannah, 19, said attending TRNSMT this year was her first ever festival.

She said the festival was “10 out of 10” and said 50 Cent was the best act, echoing the opinion of lots of fans the PA news agency spoke to.

“It was unreal,” she said.

“Just phenomenal. It was better than I thought it would have been. The atmosphere was good. I’m here today to see Snow Patrol. I’m so excited.

“The vibe has been good, the atmosphere has been good and it’s cooler today so more enjoyable.”