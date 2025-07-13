Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Behind the scenes at Torvill and Dean’s final show

The Olympians took to the ice together for one final performance in their hometown of Nottingham.

By contributor Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter
In Pictures: Behind the scenes at Torvill and Dean's final show
Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform at their Our Last Dance UK tour in Nottingham (Ben Birchall/PA)

British Olympians Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have skated together for the final time as their farewell tour came to an end in Nottingham.

The Dancing On Ice judges have retired 40 years on from their Olympic gold success with four final shows of their Torvill And Dean: Our Last Dance tour in their hometown.

Jane Torvill in the make-up chair
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Olympic gold medal winner Christopher Dean ahead of his last public skate
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean backstage
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Torvill & Dean farewell tour
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Torvill, 67, said they would be working on other projects but will not be skating together again.

Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean talk backstage
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Torvill & Dean farewell tour
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Olympic gold medal winner Jayne Torvill on the warm-up rink
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Torvill & Dean farewell tour backstage
(Ben Birchall/PA)

The duo wrote their names into British sporting history by winning ice dance gold at the 1984 Winter Games with their routine to Ravel’s Bolero. For their farewell tour they recreated the routine, complete with their purple ombre costumes.

Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their Bolero performance at their last public skate
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their Bolero performance at their last public skate
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their Bolero performance at their last public skate
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their Bolero performance at their last public skate
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Following their final performance together, Dean, 66, said: “The performance went well and the audience were amazing and so, for us, to be able to bow out on a high like that was wonderful.”

Torvill & Dean farewell tour
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Torvill & Dean farewell tour
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Torvill & Dean farewell tour
(Ben Birchall/PA)

