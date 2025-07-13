Four arrests on second day of Trnsmt including knife possession and drugs

Four people have been arrested following the second night of Trnsmt in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said alleged offences at the music festival included possession of a knife, drugs, breaching curfew and breach of the peace.

It brings the total arrests so far around Glasgow Green this weekend to 10.

Friday’s arrests included for suspicion of hate crime, assault and outstanding warrants.

Police said reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The number of arrests appears to be significantly down on the year before, when 40 people were arrested throughout the entire weekend.

Those incidents included an assault that left a 16-year-old boy in hospital with serious injuries, as well as a sexual assault and drugs offences.

Tens of thousands attended the festival on Friday for headline act 50 Cent, as well as The Script and other entertainers.

Fontaines DC played on Saturday night before headliners Biffy Clyro.

On Sunday night Gracie Abrams will perform before Snow Patrol closes the three-day event.